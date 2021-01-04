NOIA Network Price Up 74% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00342975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023361 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

