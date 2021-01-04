nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

