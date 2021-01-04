NPCoin Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. NPCoin has a market cap of $361,759.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

