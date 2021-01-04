NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,944.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,079.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,939.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

