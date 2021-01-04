Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Hits $9.82 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $61.05 million and $9.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00124908 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00317535 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014045 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

