Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.