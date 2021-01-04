Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $252,278.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $252,278.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

