Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. Onex has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

