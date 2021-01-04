Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) will post sales of $150.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $120.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $551.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $627.05 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $630.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 227,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,011. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

