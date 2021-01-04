Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $384.99 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $384.99 million and $175.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016692 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010272 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007760 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003164 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017948 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

