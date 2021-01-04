Opacity (OPCT) Trading Up 46.8% This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $976,873.62 and $14,709.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

