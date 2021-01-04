Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ORC stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

