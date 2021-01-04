Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $87.98 million and $13.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

