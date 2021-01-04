Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $2,560,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

