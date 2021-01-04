Ozon Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:OZON) Quiet Period To End on January 4th

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Ozon’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OZON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $41.41 on Monday. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

