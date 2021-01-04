PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $25.40 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

