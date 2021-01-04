PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post sales of $711.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.55 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

PAE stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.