PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $55.73 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $55.73 million and $970,896.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 130,537,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,748,826 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

