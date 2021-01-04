Park National Corp OH Buys 1,808 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.22. 7,091,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $376.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

