Park National Corp OH Buys 43 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG traded down $67.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,330.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,236.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,321.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

