Park National Corp OH Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $710.82. 623,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,760. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $730.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $696.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

