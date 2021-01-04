Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.52. 2,027,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

