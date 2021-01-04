Park National Corp OH Purchases 657 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.82. 8,327,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The company has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

