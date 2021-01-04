Park National Corp OH Sells 5,489 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.23. 2,854,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

