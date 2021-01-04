Park National Corp OH Sells 8,411 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.44. 910,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,613. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

