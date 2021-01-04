Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PASG. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

PASG opened at $25.57 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

