Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Peercoin has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $52,951.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00043245 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,687,449 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

