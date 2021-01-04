PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

