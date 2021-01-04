PEPS Coin Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $113,852.21 and $208.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018002 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002038 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037843 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,466,749 coins and its circulating supply is 41,259,054 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.