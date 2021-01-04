PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,417,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

