PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.88.

PEP opened at $148.30 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,023,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

