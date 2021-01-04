Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
About Permanent TSB Group
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.