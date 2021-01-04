Bank of America Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Neutral

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Personalis stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,511 shares of company stock worth $14,893,418 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

