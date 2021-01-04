PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

