PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.
NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
