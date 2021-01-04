Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.