Piper Sandler Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $240.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,838. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

