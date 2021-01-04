PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $511,347.98 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $511,347.98 and approximately $1.78 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,113.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.01280802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00221100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

