Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,250.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $826,797.53 and $6,250.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

