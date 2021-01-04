Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,030,806,711 coins and its circulating supply is 896,747,505 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

