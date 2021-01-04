PotCoin Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $5,618.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.87 or 0.03085566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00492179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.01305313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00423221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00189175 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,398,510 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

