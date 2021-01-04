PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $34.22 on Friday. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PPD by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 41.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 638,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

