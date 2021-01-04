PressOne Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $34,019.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.