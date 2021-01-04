Profile Utility Token (PUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $187,844.60 and $32.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,421.97 or 1.01250585 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00040007 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

