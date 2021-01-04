PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.