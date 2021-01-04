Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
