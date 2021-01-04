Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

