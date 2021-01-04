PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

In other news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

