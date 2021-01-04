Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.54. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

