Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,168.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $130,356.44 and approximately $53,168.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 135.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

