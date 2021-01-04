Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.26 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.26 million and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

