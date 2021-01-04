Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post sales of $20.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.86 million and the lowest is $17.97 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $85.18 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.71 million, with estimates ranging from $87.98 million to $104.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $117,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $1,199,024 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

